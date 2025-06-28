Kazakhstan reveals volume of float glass production in 5M2025
Kazakhstan produced 6.7 million m² of float glass in the first five months of 2025. The country’s largest glass plant, Orda Glass Ltd, launched in 2022, has produced a total of 28.7 million m².
