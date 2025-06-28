Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 28 June 2025 19:27 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

June 17

1.7

June 23

1.7

June 18

1.7

June 24

1.7

June 19

1.7

June 25

1.7

June 20

1.7

June 26

-

June 21

1.7

June 27

-

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0205 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00898 manat and amounted to 1.96686 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

June 17

1.9654

June 23

1.9536

June 18

1.9559

June 24

1.9729

June 19

1.9496

June 25

1.9741

June 20

1.9597

June 26

-

June 21

1.9588

June 27

-

Average rate per week

1.95788

Average rate per week

1.96686

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0083 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 2.1684 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

June 17

2.1656

June 23

2.1656

June 18

2.1627

June 24

2.1656

June 19

2.1656

June 25

2.1739

June 20

2.1795

June 26

-

June 21

2.1656

June 27

-

Average rate per week

2.1678

Average rate per week

2.1684

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0429 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0428 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

June 17

0.0432

June 23

0.0428

June 18

0.0430

June 24

0.0429

June 19

0.0430

June 25

0.0429

June 20

0.0429

June 26

-

June 21

0.0429

June 27

-

Average rate per week

0.043

Average rate per week

0.0428

Since June 26 and 27 are non-working days in Azerbaijan, exchange rate figures for those dates were not published.

