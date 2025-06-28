Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar June 17 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 18 1.7 June 24 1.7 June 19 1.7 June 25 1.7 June 20 1.7 June 26 - June 21 1.7 June 27 - Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0205 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00898 manat and amounted to 1.96686 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro June 17 1.9654 June 23 1.9536 June 18 1.9559 June 24 1.9729 June 19 1.9496 June 25 1.9741 June 20 1.9597 June 26 - June 21 1.9588 June 27 - Average rate per week 1.95788 Average rate per week 1.96686

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0083 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 2.1684 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble June 17 2.1656 June 23 2.1656 June 18 2.1627 June 24 2.1656 June 19 2.1656 June 25 2.1739 June 20 2.1795 June 26 - June 21 2.1656 June 27 - Average rate per week 2.1678 Average rate per week 2.1684

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0429 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0428 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira June 17 0.0432 June 23 0.0428 June 18 0.0430 June 24 0.0429 June 19 0.0430 June 25 0.0429 June 20 0.0429 June 26 - June 21 0.0429 June 27 - Average rate per week 0.043 Average rate per week 0.0428

Since June 26 and 27 are non-working days in Azerbaijan, exchange rate figures for those dates were not published.

