Azerbaijan's Central Bank reports yearly growth in net claims on banks and NBCIs

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's net claims on banks and non-bank credit institutions rose by over 660 million manat, an increase of around 8 percent compared to last year. As of early May 2025, these claims totaled approximately 9.5 billion manat, up from about 8.3 billion manat a year earlier.

