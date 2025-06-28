Iran feeling pinch as inflation continues to rise

Inflation in Iran has seen a sharp rise in the 3rd month of the current Iranian year, from May 22 through June 21, 2025. Point-to-point inflation increased by 39.4 percent compared to the same period last year (May 21 – June 20, 2024), reflecting higher costs across a wide range of goods and services. The price index reached 348.1, indicating that Iranian households are spending significantly more than they did a year ago.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register