Azerbaijan rolling up its sleeves to set up weather stations in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan has launched efforts to install automated weather stations across liberated territories, Trend reports.
The National Hydrometeorological Service, functioning under the
aegis of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, has
officially engaged Turnkey Pro Solutions LLC, a private entity
based in Azerbaijan, to execute the designated tasks. The
enterprise has executed a governmental procurement agreement valued
at 296,086 manat ($174,168) and has initiated operational
groundwork preparations.
The deployment of the meteorological stations is projected to reach completion by the fiscal year's conclusion.
Turnkey Pro Solutions, established in 2017, operates under the legal representation of Turkan Mammadova. The organization possesses a charter capital amounting to 10,000 manat (equivalent to $5,882).
