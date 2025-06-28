Azerbaijani oil drops in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 28 decreased by $0.5 (0.68 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $72.85 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.48 (0.67 percent) to $71.53 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a decline of $0.54 (0.94 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $56.63 per barrel.

The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, dropped by $0.68, or 0.97 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $69.17 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

