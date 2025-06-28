Iran vows not to give up as nation mourns for slain officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28.​ Iran, though committed to peace, will never surrender, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told local journalists during a funeral ceremony in Tehran for high-ranking military officers and nuclear scientists killed in recent airstrikes, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that public participation in the funeral reaffirms the nation’s resilience.

This morning, Tehran saw a grand send-off as a sizable funeral ceremony took place to pay tribute to the high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists who met their untimely end in the 12 days of Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

The US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

In retaliation, Iran targeted a U.S. military base in Qatar with airstrikes on the evening of June 23.

On June 26, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also confirmed in a statement that military operations had ceased.

