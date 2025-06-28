Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan indicates significant uptick in pivotal service sectors

Economy Materials 28 June 2025 08:27 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: National Statistics Committee

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 28. The largest volume of market services from January to May 2025 was recorded in the accommodation and food services sector, totaling 75.8 trillion soums ($6.32 billion).

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates a 7.7 percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe in the previous fiscal year.

Additional sectors demonstrated noteworthy expansion: transport services escalated to 70.7 trillion soums ($5.89 billion), marking a 14 percent uptick; financial services aggregated to 63.5 trillion soums ($5.29 billion), showcasing a 19.1 percent surge; and trade services culminated at 61.6 trillion soums ($5.13 billion), indicating a 10.2 percent year-on-year enhancement.

The data elucidate a robust ascendant trajectory within pivotal market service sectors throughout the initial quintet of months in 2025.

