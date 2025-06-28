Turkish firm plans major logistics investment in Kazakhstan
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of Kazakhstan's Investment Committee, met with Hussein Barlin, head of Türkiye’s S Sistem Lojistik, to discuss a $100 million logistics infrastructure investment in Kazakhstan. The project envisions building modern warehouse terminals in key cities such as Almaty, Astana, and Aktau.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy