AZAL to resume flights on Baku–Tel Aviv–Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, will resume regular flights on the Baku–Tel Aviv–Baku route starting from June 28, 2025, Trend reports.

Flights on this route had been temporarily suspended due to heightened tensions in the Middle East and the subsequent closure of airspace by several countries. As the situation in the region has stabilized, conditions now allow for the safe restoration of air travel between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.azal.az, through the airline's mobile app, as well as at AZAL ticket offices and accredited agencies.

Meanwhile, on June 16, AZAL temporarily suspended flights on two international routes due to security concerns. The Baku–Tel Aviv–Baku route was initially suspended from June 18 to June 30, while flights on the Baku–Tehran–Baku route are still halted from June 19 to June 30.