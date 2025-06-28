Ukraine, Azerbaijan gearing up to bolster their diplomatic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28.​ Ukraine and Azerbaijan are expected to hold upcoming consular consultations between their Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said Vladislav Kanevsky, Director of the Consular Service Department of Ukraine’s MFA, Trend reports.

Kanevsky, currently on a visit to Azerbaijan, shared the news on his social media account.

“I began my official trip to the Republic of Azerbaijan by participating in events organized by the Embassy of Ukraine on the occasion of Ukraine’s Constitution Day.

In the context of Russia’s large-scale military aggression and the countless crimes committed by the occupiers, the values enshrined in Ukraine’s Constitution are being reassessed with renewed significance. The Basic Law is the core of the unity of the Ukrainian people,” the post reads.

Kanevsky added that Constitution Day events held around the world with the participation of the Ukrainian diaspora undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the ties and unity between the Ukrainian state and its citizens living abroad.

“I also express my gratitude to the Ukrainian community in Azerbaijan for this initiative!

We hope that the forthcoming consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Azerbaijan will lead to improved protection for our compatriots abroad and mark a significant step in deepening the strategic partnership between our nations," he concluded.

