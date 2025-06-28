Kazakhstan discloses funding for repairs of Kostanay’s heating networks

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has allocated about 250 million tenge to complete repairs on the aging heating networks in Arkalyk, Kostanay region. Ongoing reconstruction projects aim to reduce overall wear by 12 percent by 2025. Arkalyk is also showing positive socio-economic growth, with improvements in business activity and public services.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register