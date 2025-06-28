Russian Deputy PM Overchuk's visit to Azerbaijan canceled (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The planned visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk to Azerbaijan at the end of this month has been canceled, an informed source told Trend.

According to the source familiar with the matter, the decision follows a law enforcement operation in Yekaterinburg targeting Azerbaijanis, which resulted in the brutal killing of several of them.

"Given the current circumstances, the Azerbaijani government sees no value in Overchuk’s visit - or that of any other Russian official - at this time," the source noted.

Earlier today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement regarding the events in Yekaterinburg:

"We express our deep concern over the raids by the Russian Federal Security Service on the homes of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg on the morning of June 27, which resulted in the deaths of our compatriots, the serious injuries of some of them, and the detention of 9 people. We expect from the Russian side to conduct an urgent investigation into the matter and bring the perpetrators of this unacceptable violence to justice as soon as possible".