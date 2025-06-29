Tajikistan reports increase in crude oil production
Tajikistan reported an increase in crude oil output during the first five months of 2025. The growth in oil and gas production contributed to the overall expansion of the country’s extractive sector, which also saw gains in coal, metal ores, and other minerals, supporting broader industrial development.
