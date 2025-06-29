Tajikistan discloses number of industrial enterprises operating in January-May 2025

Photo: Embassy of Tajikistan in Austria, Hungary, Norway, Romania, and Slovakia

More than 3,800 industrial enterprises were active across Tajikistan in the first five months of 2025, spanning mining, manufacturing, energy, and water sectors. This broad industrial activity, concentrated across key regions, played a crucial role in driving strong growth in the country’s overall industrial production.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register