Iran could resume nuclear program within months - IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Iran has retained key components of its nuclear program and has the potential to resume uranium enrichment within months, director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said, Trend reports.

According to him, despite the serious damage to Iran's nuclear infrastructure after the US and Israeli strikes, it was not completely destroyed.

"The damage is serious, but it is not complete. Iran has both industrial and technological potential. If they want, they can start this work again," Grossi noted.

He stressed that the international community's concerns about Iran's nuclear potential remain high and should remain at the center of global attention.

