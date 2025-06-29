Death toll from Tehran Evin prison attack announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. An Israeli airstrike on Tehran's Evin prison killed 71 people, Asghar Jahangir, spokesperson for the Iranian Judiciary said, Trend reports.

He said the dead included prison staff, military personnel, prisoners, prisoners' families and residents of houses located near the prison.

A part of Tehran's Evin prison, mainly the administrative building, was hit by Israel at noon on June 23.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage