Forest fire suspects detained in Türkiye - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Individuals suspected of involvement in forest fires in various provinces of the country have been detained in Türkiye, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

The minister said that 17 suspects had been detained as part of the investigations conducted by the prosecutor's office.

He noted that the fires broke out in several provinces of the country between June 26 and 28.

According to the minister, as a precautionary measure, inmates were evacuated from a correctional facility in Bilecik Province, where forest fires also occurred.