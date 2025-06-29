Azerbaijani parliament delegation visit to Russia cancelled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The parliamentary delegation headed by the First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Ali Akhmedov will not take part in the 23rd meeting of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, which will be held in Moscow, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani parliament.

It is reported that the reason for this is the demonstrative, targeted killings and violence without trial against Azerbaijanis on the basis of nationality by law enforcement agencies of this country in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Russian Federation, as well as the fact that such cases have recently become regular.

Taking into account the above, the above-mentioned visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation is cancelled.