Azerbaijan’s Diaspora Committee condemns fake Telegram post targeting Baku-Moscow relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora has condemned a post circulated on a fake Telegram channel in Russia, Trend reports.

“A post titled “The Azerbaijani Community Accuses Baku of Damaging Relations with Moscow” has been published on a fake Telegram channel called “Azerbaijani Diaspora” in Russia.

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly states that this post is a provocative statement linked to recent events involving members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia and has absolutely no connection to the actual Azerbaijani diaspora community there. The spread of such disinformation by a fake Telegram channel is a clear provocation against our country and our compatriots living in Russia.

It is unacceptable for this baseless, provocative post to be cited or presented as the position of the Azerbaijani diaspora. We urge media representatives to remain vigilant and act responsibly in reporting on such sensitive matters,” the statement reads.