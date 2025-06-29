Azerbaijan's remittances to Italy significantly rise in 1Q2025
Italy's personal remittances to Azerbaijan increased by 5.4 percent in Q1 2024, reaching $708 million. However, Italy accounted for only 0.3 percent of the total remittance flows. In Q1 2025, individual remittances from Azerbaijan to Italy reached $1.03 billion, while those from international jurisdictions to Azerbaijan totaled $229.5 million, a 22.1 percent contraction.
