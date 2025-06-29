Tajikistan reports significant increase in agricultural planting
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
As of June 1, 2025, Tajikistan saw a significant increase in agricultural planting, nearly doubling the area sown compared to last year. Major crops include cereals, cotton, potatoes, and vegetables.
