Fish production in Tajikistan taking nosedive

Tajikistan’s fish farming production dropped by over 25 percent in the first five months of 2025 compared to last year. Total fish catch reached nearly 1,720 tons, with the largest shares from Khatlon and Sughd regions. Despite reduced output, fish farms continue to receive concentrated feed, supporting ongoing production efforts.

