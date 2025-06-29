Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 54.38 manat, or $32 (0.9 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 55.73 manat, or $32.78 (one percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,686 manat ($3,340).

Gold ounce value change June 17 5,771 manat ($3,390) June 23 5,710 manat ($3,360) June 18 5,772 manat ($3,395) June 24 5,692 manat ($3,350) June 19 5,737 manat ($3,370) June 25 5,655 manat ($3,330) June 20 5,702 manat ($3,350) June 26 - June 21 5,726 manat ($3,370) June 27 - Average weekly rate 5,742 manat ($3,380) Average weekly rate 5,686 manat ($3,340

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.1586 manat, or $0.093 (0.3 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.3 manat, or $36.06, which is one percent, or 0.64 manat ($0.38), less than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change June 17 61.9 manat ($36) June 23 61.29 manat ($36.05) June 18 62.35 manat ($36.68) June 24 61.48 manat ($36.16) June 19 62.5 manat ($36.76) June 25 61.13 manat ($35.9) June 20 60.7 manat ($35.7) June 26 - June 21 61.2 manat ($36) June 27 - Average weekly rate 61.94 manat ($36.44) Average weekly rate 61.3 manat ($36.06)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 89.5 manat, or $52.6 (4.1 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lifted by 17.8 manat, or $10.47 (0.8 percent), to 2,202 manat ($1,300) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change June 17 2,127 manat ($1,250) June 23 2,156 manat ($1,270) June 18 2,162 manat ($1,270) June 24 2,203 manat ($1,301) June 19 2,280 manat ($1,340) June 25 2,246 manat ($1,320) June 20 2,166 manat ($1,270) June 26 - June 21 2,157 manat ($1,268) June 27 - Average weekly rate 2,184 manat ($1,280) Average weekly rate 2,202 manat ($1,300)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 26.45 manat ($15.56), or 1.5 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium went up by 19.5 manat ($11.47), or 1.1 percent, compared to last week, to 1,804 manat ($1,060).

Palladium ounce value change June 17 1,757 manat ($1,030) June 23 1,785 manat ($1,050) June 18 1,797 manat ($1,060) June 24 1,815 manat ($1,067) June 19 1,808 manat ($1,063) June 25 1,812 manat ($1,063) June 20 1,777 manat ($1,045) June 26 - June 21 1,782 manat ($1,048) June 27 - Average weekly rate 1,784 manat ($1,050) Average weekly rate 1,804 manat ($1,060)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 26 and 27, Armed Forces Day, as the dates fell on non-working days.

