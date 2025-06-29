Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 29 June 2025 15:16 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 54.38 manat, or $32 (0.9 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 55.73 manat, or $32.78 (one percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,686 manat ($3,340).

Gold ounce value change

June 17

5,771 manat ($3,390)

June 23

5,710 manat ($3,360)

June 18

5,772 manat ($3,395)

June 24

5,692 manat ($3,350)

June 19

5,737 manat ($3,370)

June 25

5,655 manat ($3,330)

June 20

5,702 manat ($3,350)

June 26

-

June 21

5,726 manat ($3,370)

June 27

-

Average weekly rate

5,742 manat ($3,380)

Average weekly rate

5,686 manat ($3,340

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.1586 manat, or $0.093 (0.3 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.3 manat, or $36.06, which is one percent, or 0.64 manat ($0.38), less than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

June 17

61.9 manat ($36)

June 23

61.29 manat ($36.05)

June 18

62.35 manat ($36.68)

June 24

61.48 manat ($36.16)

June 19

62.5 manat ($36.76)

June 25

61.13 manat ($35.9)

June 20

60.7 manat ($35.7)

June 26

-

June 21

61.2 manat ($36)

June 27

-

Average weekly rate

61.94 manat ($36.44)

Average weekly rate

61.3 manat ($36.06)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 89.5 manat, or $52.6 (4.1 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lifted by 17.8 manat, or $10.47 (0.8 percent), to 2,202 manat ($1,300) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

June 17

2,127 manat ($1,250)

June 23

2,156 manat ($1,270)

June 18

2,162 manat ($1,270)

June 24

2,203 manat ($1,301)

June 19

2,280 manat ($1,340)

June 25

2,246 manat ($1,320)

June 20

2,166 manat ($1,270)

June 26

-

June 21

2,157 manat ($1,268)

June 27

-

Average weekly rate

2,184 manat ($1,280)

Average weekly rate

2,202 manat ($1,300)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 26.45 manat ($15.56), or 1.5 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium went up by 19.5 manat ($11.47), or 1.1 percent, compared to last week, to 1,804 manat ($1,060).

Palladium ounce value change

June 17

1,757 manat ($1,030)

June 23

1,785 manat ($1,050)

June 18

1,797 manat ($1,060)

June 24

1,815 manat ($1,067)

June 19

1,808 manat ($1,063)

June 25

1,812 manat ($1,063)

June 20

1,777 manat ($1,045)

June 26

-

June 21

1,782 manat ($1,048)

June 27

-

Average weekly rate

1,784 manat ($1,050)

Average weekly rate

1,804 manat ($1,060)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 26 and 27, Armed Forces Day, as the dates fell on non-working days.

