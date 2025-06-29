Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 54.38 manat, or $32 (0.9 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 55.73 manat, or $32.78 (one percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,686 manat ($3,340).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 17
|
5,771 manat ($3,390)
|
June 23
|
5,710 manat ($3,360)
|
June 18
|
5,772 manat ($3,395)
|
June 24
|
5,692 manat ($3,350)
|
June 19
|
5,737 manat ($3,370)
|
June 25
|
5,655 manat ($3,330)
|
June 20
|
5,702 manat ($3,350)
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 21
|
5,726 manat ($3,370)
|
June 27
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,742 manat ($3,380)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,686 manat ($3,340
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.1586 manat, or $0.093 (0.3 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.3 manat, or $36.06, which is one percent, or 0.64 manat ($0.38), less than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 17
|
61.9 manat ($36)
|
June 23
|
61.29 manat ($36.05)
|
June 18
|
62.35 manat ($36.68)
|
June 24
|
61.48 manat ($36.16)
|
June 19
|
62.5 manat ($36.76)
|
June 25
|
61.13 manat ($35.9)
|
June 20
|
60.7 manat ($35.7)
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 21
|
61.2 manat ($36)
|
June 27
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.94 manat ($36.44)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.3 manat ($36.06)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 89.5 manat, or $52.6 (4.1 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lifted by 17.8 manat, or $10.47 (0.8 percent), to 2,202 manat ($1,300) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 17
|
2,127 manat ($1,250)
|
June 23
|
2,156 manat ($1,270)
|
June 18
|
2,162 manat ($1,270)
|
June 24
|
2,203 manat ($1,301)
|
June 19
|
2,280 manat ($1,340)
|
June 25
|
2,246 manat ($1,320)
|
June 20
|
2,166 manat ($1,270)
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 21
|
2,157 manat ($1,268)
|
June 27
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,184 manat ($1,280)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,202 manat ($1,300)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 26.45 manat ($15.56), or 1.5 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium went up by 19.5 manat ($11.47), or 1.1 percent, compared to last week, to 1,804 manat ($1,060).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 17
|
1,757 manat ($1,030)
|
June 23
|
1,785 manat ($1,050)
|
June 18
|
1,797 manat ($1,060)
|
June 24
|
1,815 manat ($1,067)
|
June 19
|
1,808 manat ($1,063)
|
June 25
|
1,812 manat ($1,063)
|
June 20
|
1,777 manat ($1,045)
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 21
|
1,782 manat ($1,048)
|
June 27
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,784 manat ($1,050)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,804 manat ($1,060)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 26 and 27, Armed Forces Day, as the dates fell on non-working days.
