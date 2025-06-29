Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkish president makes phone call to Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan

Türkiye Materials 29 June 2025 15:42 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Turkish Presidential Administration's Communications Directorate said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is reported that bilateral relations between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, regional and global processes were discussed during the conversation.

Erdogan said Türkiye aims to further deepen cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The Turkish President also congratulated Berdimuhamedov on his birthday.

