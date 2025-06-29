Earthquake strikes central region of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ A mild earthquake has struck central Türkiye, shaking parts of the Ankara Province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) stated, Trend reports.

The quake, with a magnitude of 3.6, struck the Cubuk district of Ankara Province. It was recorded at 08:20 local time, with its epicenter located at a depth of around 10.62 kilometers.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.