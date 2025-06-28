Remittances from Azerbaijan to Austria rise while inflows decline in 1Q2025
Azerbaijani individuals sent over $1.4 million in remittances to Austria in the first quarter of 2024, marking a growth of around one-third compared to the same period last year. Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows an increase of $338,000, or 30 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.
