Remittances from Azerbaijan to Austria rise while inflows decline in 1Q2025

Azerbaijani individuals sent over $1.4 million in remittances to Austria in the first quarter of 2024, marking a growth of around one-third compared to the same period last year. Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows an increase of $338,000, or 30 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register