ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 28. Turkmenistan aims to expand cooperation with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., focusing on new projects and deepening business ties, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Kenji Sanada, Executive Director of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., who is visiting Turkmenistan. During the meeting, Sanada praised the favorable business environment in Turkmenistan and congratulated the president on the rapid development of the city of Arkadag on its second anniversary.

The president underscored the strategic imperative of trade and economic synergies with Japan, emphasizing the enduring alliance with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, which has played a pivotal role in Turkmenistan’s economic advancement via multiple flagship initiatives.



Both parties articulated a willingness to leverage synergies and enhance collaborative initiatives across emerging domains. President Berdimuhamedov reiterated Turkmenistan's commitment to enhancing synergistic partnerships with the enterprise.



The conclave culminated with a synergistic assurance in the efficacious execution of forthcoming collaborative initiatives.

