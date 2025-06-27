Kazakhstan sees strong economic growth driven by construction, transport sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6% in the first five months of 2025, with investments in fixed capital rising 18%, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a joint session of Parliament, Trend reports.

Despite global economic uncertainties, Kazakhstan has maintained stable financial and economic indicators. Bektenov highlighted that lending by second-tier banks to businesses increased by 16% compared to last year, signaling positive momentum.

Key sectors driving economic growth include construction (over 15% growth), transportation and warehousing (23%), manufacturing (6%), and trade (around 8%).

“These sectors are currently the main engines of dynamic growth,” Bektenov said. “Our primary goal now is to maintain and even increase these growth rates. The government is working purposefully to strengthen the development budget. Thanks to ongoing tax reforms, we expect a significant increase in infrastructure funding next year, laying the foundation for sustainable long-term growth.”