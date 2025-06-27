Turkmen chemical industry reports strong output in first five months of 2025
The Turkmenabat Chemical Plant has produced nearly 116,000 tons of sulfuric acid and over 11,000 tons of mineral fertilizers in the first five months of 2025. The government is now planning a major production expansion in partnership with South Korea.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy