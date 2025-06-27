Azerbaijan's marketable gas production snowballs over past several years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27.​ Azerbaijan churned out a whopping 29.1 million tons of oil and a staggering 38.7 billion cubic meters of marketable gas last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that in the fiscal year 2023, crude oil output experienced a contraction of 3.6 percent, culminating in a total of 30.1 million metric tons, whereas natural gas production exhibited an uptick of 6.2 percent, reaching an aggregate of 36.4 billion cubic meters.



In a year-over-year analysis, crude oil extraction experienced a decrement of 1.08 million tons, translating to a contraction of 3.6 percent, whereas the yield of marketable natural gas exhibited an uptick of 2.25 billion cubic meters, reflecting a growth rate of 6.2 percent.



In the year 2020, Azerbaijan's hydrocarbon output reached 34.53 million metric tons of crude oil and 26.49 billion cubic meters of natural gas. In contrast, the year 2022 saw a production of 32.65 million metric tons of crude oil alongside 34.96 billion cubic meters of natural gas.



In a span of five years, the hydrocarbon output experienced a decrement of 5.47 million tons, reflecting a contraction of 15.8 percent, while the gaseous production exhibited an uptick of 12.18 billion cubic meters, translating to a growth of 46 percent.