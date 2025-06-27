Uzbekistan, Citibank explore strategic partnership in finance and economic reform

Photo: The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 27. Representatives of Citibank, a leading U.S. financial institution, met with senior officials of the Republic of Uzbekistan to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in the economic and financial sectors, Trend reports.

The delegation from Citibank was headed by David Livingstone, Chief Client Officer of Citi, and included Genaro Poulat, Global Head of In-Business Country Risk Management, and Jason Zullo, Director of Corporate Banking Services for Central Asia and the Caucasus. The Uzbek side was represented by Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, along with Khurshed Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed existing joint projects and explored potential areas for future collaboration. The discussions focused on key priorities of Uzbekistan's economic agenda, including:

Advancing socio-economic reforms across the country;

Accelerating the privatization of state assets;

Enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of state-owned enterprises (SOEs);

Promoting regional development through public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives, particularly in the energy and water supply sectors;

Strengthening support mechanisms for the private sector;

Enhancing cooperation with international sovereign credit rating agencies;

Facilitating Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO);

Reducing inflation and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining an open and ongoing dialogue and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in these strategic areas.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue the exchange of ideas and to further develop collaborative efforts in alignment with Uzbekistan’s economic modernization goals and Citi’s global expertise.

Citibank is one of the largest banks in the USA and is owned by the financial holding company Citigroup Inc. It specializes in providing financial services on a global scale and has branches in numerous countries.