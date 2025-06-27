Azerbaijan’s crude oil sees price increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude rose to $73.35 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port, up $0.86 or 1.19% from the previous level, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light increased by $0.84, or 1.18%, reaching $72.01 per barrel.

The price of Russia’s Urals crude climbed by $0.70, or 1.24%, to $57.17 per barrel.

Meanwhile, North Sea Dated Brent rose by $0.62, or 0.9%, to $69.85 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.