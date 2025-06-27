Kazakhstan plans multi-year budget to gradually cut deficit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced that the government is preparing a three-year state budget aimed at gradually reducing the budget deficit, in line with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

The statement was made during a joint session of Parliament.

The plan foresees a step-by-step reduction of the deficit from the current 2.7% of GDP to 2.5% in 2026, 1.8% in 2027, and 1.4% in 2028.

“The president has made it clear - funds from the National Fund should not be used to cover the budget deficit. They must be directed exclusively toward large-scale infrastructure projects of national importance. We will strictly follow this instruction,” Bektenov stated.

The PM also noted that ongoing reforms will contribute to strengthening the revenue base of the budget, improving the quality of budget planning, and supporting the president’s strategic goal of ensuring sustainable economic growth.