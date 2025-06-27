Iran aims to expand economic integration through EAEU free trade agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. At the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk, Iran’s President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to being an effective and reliable partner in regional economic relations, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the implementation of the Iran-EAEU Free Trade Agreement marks a significant step toward deeper economic integration, creating new opportunities for member states’ economies and businesses.

Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the previous EAEU summit’s decision to grant Iran observer status, which enables broader participation in the Union’s economic activities.

Key priorities highlighted include the development and modernization of rail and road transit corridors, boosting air transport, establishing joint special economic zones, and leveraging Iran’s transit port capacities to link EAEU countries to global markets.

In the energy sector, he stressed cooperation between producers and consumers and the integration of regional energy networks. On technology, Pezeshkian called for enhanced infrastructure to support digital cooperation, facilitate information exchange, regulate artificial intelligence, and combat unilateralism.

He also noted that fully harnessing the Free Trade Agreement’s benefits requires independent, sanction-resistant banking infrastructure. Financing joint projects via the Eurasian Development Bank, expanding financial systems to observer countries, and implementing settlements in national currencies are among the suggested measures.