BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27.​ Amid ongoing political tensions, legal arbitrariness, and systematic violations of civil rights in Armenia, the silence of international organizations such as the Council of Europe, OSCE, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch raises serious concerns and criticism.

The issue has become especially pressing in light of the arrests of several high-profile political and public figures in 2024–2025, including businessman and former MP Samvel Karapetyan. Yet, unlike the swift and vocal reactions that typically follow similar human rights violations in countries outside the Western alliance, the international community has largely remained silent when it comes to Armenia. This stark contrast highlights the double standards the West consistently applies in the realm of human rights.

When violations occur in countries beyond Western influence, they are quickly condemned, and the threat of sanctions becomes standard practice. However, when similar actions take place in states aligned with the West geopolitically, silence is often the default response.

This kind of behavior by international institutions can be described as a selective application of human rights principles, driven by political and strategic interests. The West is now completely turning a blind eye to what’s happening in Armenia - and that is understandably causing outrage.

Azerbaijan, in contrast, has taken a firm stance in defending its sovereignty and legal order. The country consistently calls out Western double standards, making it clear that such an approach to human rights is unacceptable.

At stake is not just the defense of national interests but also a broader commitment to the universal principles of international law. Ignoring serious violations in countries favored by the West undermines the credibility of the very norms on which the international system is supposed to be based. Azerbaijan’s position is clear: double standards should not be tolerated.

The silence of international organizations on the situation in Armenia underscores the urgent need for a more fair and transparent approach to human rights. Through its selective policies, the West risks losing credibility both globally and in the region.