Kazakhstan facilitates $2.5B in export contracts in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. Kazakhstan’s non-oil exports reached $40.6 billion last year, exceeding the target by nearly $3 billion, Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliev reported during a joint session of Parliament, Trend reports.

Since 2021, the government has organized over 40 promotional events across 14 countries, facilitating more than 2,500 B2B meetings. In 2024 alone, contracts worth over $2.5 billion were signed, and more than 780 new exporters entered international markets over the past three years.

Last year, 129 companies received government support totaling 6.3 billion tenge (approximately $12.1 million). These supported companies achieved export volumes of 1.3 trillion tenge (about $2.5 billion) in 2024, meeting their export targets fully, the minister said.

“These results highlight the effectiveness of our export promotion efforts and the growing diversity of Kazakhstan’s trade portfolio,” Shakkaliev added.