Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers held within framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in BSEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 27, within the framework of the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the 50th anniversary meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in the format of a video conference, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the implementation of existing initiatives and new projects within the BSEC, the results of the activities of the specialized working groups of the Organization, the development of relations between the BSEC and the European Union, as well as the implementation of the economic agenda of the organization.

In addition, given the special role of cooperation with the affiliated structures of the BSEC, current forms of interaction were considered and prospects for strengthening it were discussed.

The heads of the delegations of the member states made speeches on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the BSEC region.

The member states and the BSEC Secretary General in their speeches expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the active, inclusive and effective coordination of the organization's activities over the past six months under the motto "Strengthening Ties, Promoting Development".

At the end of the meeting, the chairmanship of the organization for the next six months was handed over to Bulgaria.

During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the BSEC, consistent and targeted work was carried out to deepen regional economic cooperation, as well as to promote integration in areas such as transport, energy, digitalization and trade. Azerbaijan also chaired the BSEC Business Council and the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly (PABSEC), paying special attention to strengthening cooperation between the relevant structures of the participating countries.