Uzbekistan’s service export sector gains traction across key areas
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan's service export sector is gaining momentum, with notable growth driven by tourism, transport, and digital services—reflecting the country’s broader push toward economic diversification.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy