Presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia hold meeting on sidelines of EAEU summit

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 27, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Minsk, Trend reports.

The current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Much attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

The ongoing joint work to ensure the dynamics of mutual trade turnover indicators, the promotion of priority cooperation projects, the maintenance of productive contacts between regions and intensive cultural and humanitarian exchanges were noted with satisfaction.