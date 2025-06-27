Prosecutor General's Office reveals initial findings on explosion at film studio in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27.​ The Prosecutor General's Office has released initial findings regarding the explosion accompanied by a fire at the Jafar Jabbarly “Azerbaijanfilm” studio, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The blast originated in a storage unit designated for pyrotechnic materials used in film production to simulate fire, smoke, and explosions. The one-story structure housing these materials was leveled in the incident.

Authorities also reported damage to the studio’s administrative building and to the windows of several nearby apartments. No injuries were reported.

