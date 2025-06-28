Eni Turkmenistan Limited announces tender for Caterpillar engine spare parts
Eni Turkmenistan Limited has launched a tender for the supply of Caterpillar engine spare parts used in high-pressure water pumps. Applications are open until July 7, 2025.
