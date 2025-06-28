Nearly thousand people evacuated after lake breach in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 28. A grand total of 950 people have been shown the door after the dam at Lake Takyr-Tor sprang a leak in the Chuy region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The evacuation effort involved 11 minibuses provided by the Kant city mayor’s office and 8 vehicles from the regional transport service. No casualties among the population have been reported.

According to officials, on June 27 at approximately 17:31 local time, the water level in the high-mountain lake Takyr-Tor in Ysyk-Ata district reached an estimated 450,000 to 500,000 cubic meters. The pressure caused a dam breach, triggering a flood that destroyed a bridge connecting the villages of Almaluu and Kebek-Biy.

In light of the exigent circumstances, the thoroughfare connecting the settlements of Almaluu and Kebek-Biy has been provisionally suspended, and specialized oversight checkpoints have been established in the vicinity.



Officials indicated that subsequent to the attenuation of hydrological dynamics and the comprehensive mitigation of risk factors, remediation initiatives will be activated.

