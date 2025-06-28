Kazakhstan reports strong GDP growth in first 5M2025
Kazakhstan's Finance Minister Madi Takiyev presented the 2024 budget report, highlighting a 4.8 percent GDP growth driven by the non-oil sector and improved fiscal indicators. Inflation dropped to 8.6 percent, and the National Fund’s assets rose to $66.2 billion. Despite minor shortfalls in revenue collection, additional income from anti-shadow economy measures boosted the budget by $2.43 billion
