Spain seeks to expand agricultural exports to Kazakhstan
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kenzhekhanuly met with José Ignacio Landaluce Calleja, Chairman of the Spanish Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee, to discuss expanding agricultural cooperation. Spain expressed interest in exporting agricultural products to Kazakhstan, with plans for product inspections and investment in joint projects.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy