Spain seeks to expand agricultural exports to Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kenzhekhanuly met with José Ignacio Landaluce Calleja, Chairman of the Spanish Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee, to discuss expanding agricultural cooperation. Spain expressed interest in exporting agricultural products to Kazakhstan, with plans for product inspections and investment in joint projects.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register