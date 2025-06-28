Latvia joins global talks on funding the SDGs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Artjoms Uršuļskis, will represent Latvia at the 4th United Nations (UN) International Conference on Financing for Development, scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 3, 2025, in Seville, Spain, Trend reports.

The conference will bring together representatives from UN member states, international and civil society organizations, development banks, and the private sector to assess the global system for financing sustainable development. The primary goal is to ensure adequate and effective funding for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key topics will include addressing financial challenges posed by recent global developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine, global conflicts, economic instability, and the ongoing climate crisis.

Uršuļskis is expected to participate in a high-level roundtable discussion focused on strengthening domestic resource mobilization in developing countries—an essential component for advancing inclusive and resilient economic growth.

In preparation for the Seville conference, UN member states have collaborated on a final outcome document reaffirming their shared commitment to mobilize sufficient financing for sustainable development. This document is expected to be formally adopted during the event.

The previous, third International Conference on Financing for Development took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2015.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel