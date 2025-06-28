Azerbaijan extends condolences to Pakistan over deadly terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Pakistan following the deadly terrorist attack that occurred on June 28 in the North Waziristan region, Trend reports.

“We express heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of brotherly Pakistan, and the families of the victims following the heinous terrorist attack in North Waziristan region on 28 June, which tragically claimed the lives of at least 13 military personnel, and injured many others, including civilians. We strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism and reiterate our unwavering stance against all forms of terrorism, which pose a grave threat to peace and security,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its official page on the social media platform X.