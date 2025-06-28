Anar Alakbarov elected member of FIA Senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Anar Alakbarov, has been elected as a member of the Senate of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Trend reports.

The Senate is the supreme governing body of the FIA. It is responsible for the organization’s financial and commercial matters, as well as the overall governance of the FIA. The Senate plays a crucial role in setting standards in motorsport, promoting road safety, and supporting the development of the automotive industry.