Tajikistan experiences notable uptick in industrial output metrics in 5M2025

Industrial production in Tajikistan saw strong growth in the first five months of 2025, driven largely by a sharp increase in mining activity. The manufacturing sector also posted moderate gains, while water supply and waste management experienced significant growth. Meanwhile, energy production and distribution saw a slight decline. The overall rise reflects continued momentum in the country's industrial development.

