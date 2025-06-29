Tajikistan experiences notable uptick in industrial output metrics in 5M2025
Industrial production in Tajikistan saw strong growth in the first five months of 2025, driven largely by a sharp increase in mining activity. The manufacturing sector also posted moderate gains, while water supply and waste management experienced significant growth. Meanwhile, energy production and distribution saw a slight decline. The overall rise reflects continued momentum in the country's industrial development.
