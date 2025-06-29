Russia scales up non-oil imports from Azerbaijan in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s exports of non-oil products to Russia have increased in the first five months of this year. From January to May 2025, exports reached $442.9 million, up 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Russia remains Azerbaijan’s top buyer of non-oil products during this period.
