Russia scales up non-oil imports from Azerbaijan in 5M2025

Azerbaijan’s exports of non-oil products to Russia have increased in the first five months of this year. From January to May 2025, exports reached $442.9 million, up 3.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Russia remains Azerbaijan’s top buyer of non-oil products during this period.

